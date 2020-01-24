Lawan says ninth N/Assembly not rubber-stamp legislature

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, dismissed the insinuation that the ninth National Assembly is a rubber-stamp legislature.

Lawan said no amount of blackmail will discourage the present Assembly from working with the executive arm of government for the good of the people.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Senate president, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said, “The ninth National Assembly is a National Assembly that is focused, united (and) determined to make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians.

“We are so terribly misunderstood when we say that we are going to work with the executive arm of government in a very harmonious and productive manner (but) some people, out of misunderstanding or mischief say we are a rubber-stamp National Assembly.

“But let me say this; no amount of distractions or blackmail will stop us from being united in the National Assembly for the benefit of Nigerians who elected us and nothing will discourage us from working with the executive arm of government for the betterment of our country.”

Lawan was also quoted as saying the NASS would insist things are done right when necessary.

“As a legislature, we know where our limits lie in terms of cooperation and in working with the executive arm of government. Where we feel that there is a breach of procedures and processes by the executive arm of government, we will insist that the right things are done.

“So being peaceful and cordial with the executive arm of government does not mean we are rubber stamp,” adding that the ninth NASS had passed “important and critical legislations within the last six months and if that is what we can achieve with that kind of understanding, so be it”.