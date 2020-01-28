Lawan says senate will ensure community policing implementation

The Senate will pursue with ‘vigour’, the implementation of the Community Policing system, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said.

Lawan stated this on Tuesday while welcoming his colleagues from the Christmas and New Year break.

The lawmakers had earlier held a one-hour closed-session where they bemoaned the security crisis in the country and resolved to debate the issue at plenary on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Lawan reiterated the readiness of the Senate to engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy 2019.

He said, “The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously.

“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.

“To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.

“The security situation in our country requires serious attention and due consideration by the Senate and indeed the National Assembly.

“Recently, the security in the country had deteriorated and the attendant loss of lives is not acceptable.

“We need to secure the lives and property of our citizens, as enshrined in our constitution.

“We all are witnesses to how our economy is also affected by the inclement security situation.

“Therefore, we need to speedily seek for solutions to fix the security problem bedevilling our dear country.

“There is an urgent need for a paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of our security systems.

“Equally important is citizen participation and collaboration in providing security.

“In this regard, the Senate will engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy 2019.”

Lawan assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would follow through the implementation of the 2020 budget for the 12 months that the budget would be implemented by the executive arm of government.

He said, “The oversight by the National Assembly is as important and critical as passing the budget itself.

“The committees of the Senate will need to carry out vigorous oversight on ministries, departments and agencies under their jurisdiction.

“In furtherance of this commitment, the Senate will receive and debate the reports of such oversight activities in plenary.

“This is with a view to ensuring that the budget is implemented fully, ensuring efficiency, economy and value for money.

“We expect the MDAs to be cooperative and forthcoming with necessary information whenever such are requested.”