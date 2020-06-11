Lawan Says The Senate Will Consider 2020 Revised Budget Today

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says the Senate will on Thursday (Today), consider the revised 2020 budget.

Lawan gave the hint on Wednesday during plenary after the Committee on Appropriation laid the report on the 2020 revised budget.

In his words: “Tomorrow, we can receive and consider the report to ensure that we don’t delay anything as important as that. So, this is the essence of altering the order paper.”

The Senate had on Tuesday deferred presentation of the report over a delay by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to provide details for the sum of N186 billion, an amount which is part of the N500 billion COVID-19 intervention fund.

Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin, explained to his colleagues that the Finance Ministry was yet to comply with the request of the Committee by attaching necessary details for the amount to be captured as part of the 2020 budget amendment bill.

However, Lawan on Wednesday disclosed that the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had complied with the request of the Appropriations Committee by providing the relevant details for the outstanding N186 billion.

The development, according to him, makes it expedient for the upper chamber to consider the revised 2020 budget on Thursday during plenary.