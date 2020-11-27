Lawan To South Africa: Protect Nigerian Businesses In Your Country

By Seun Adeuyi

Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President has urged the South African authorities to reciprocate the Nigerian Government’s gesture by protecting Nigerian business owners in south Africa.

Speaking when a three-man delegation led by the High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Thamsanga Dennis Mseleku, visited him, on Thursday in Abuja, Lawan said efforts by both countries to secure the business interest of its nationals would create better chances of employment for their citizens across board and guarantee stronger economic prospects for Nigeria and South Africa.

According to the Senate President, “For quite some time now, there are many South African companies that find Nigeria to be home, we’re trying to see if we can achieve the same in South Africa.

“But I want to assure you that we’ll continue to support the Executive arm of government in Nigeria to ensure that all South African business interests are protected.”

He advocated for a synergy between the parliaments of both countries, saying, “Our relations have taken some bashing in the last few years, but for the right steps taken by our Presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa to exchange visits.

“We believe that relations are being mended and seem better, particularly taking into consideration that Nigeria and South Africa are the political and economic giants having occupied the first and second positions in terms of status.

“So, we need to continuously have a very good and cordial relationship because if we don’t, then Africa suffers.”