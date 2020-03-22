Lawyer Threatens To Sue MFM For Holding Service If Mother Falls Ill From Covid_19

Amid coronavirus social distancing protocols being observed across the world and in Nigeria, the Madalla Regional Headquarters of Moutain of Fire Ministry (MFM) in Abuja, held its Sunday Service, according to a Lawyer on twitter, @Kremlinkidd.

The lawyer threatened to sue the church if his mother is diagnosed of COVID-19.

“Dear @MFMWorldwide, I just called my mum now and she just gave me the “it shall not be our portion in Jesus name” line because your Madalla Regional Hq. church insists on having service,” he tweeted.

Continuing, he said: “Do take notice that should anything untowards happen to my mum, when all this is over, I will sue and fight you with the last drop of my blood.”

Do take notice that should anything untowards happen to my mum, when all this is over, I will sue and fight you with the last drop of my blood. — Kremlin™© (@KremlinKidd) March 22, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, confirmed a new case of coronavirus in the FCT. This brings the cases in Nigeria to 27.

The NCDC had confirmed three cases in Abuja on Saturday bringing the cases in FCT to four.