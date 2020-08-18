Lawyers Kick Against El-Rufai’s Nomination To Speak At The NBA Conference 



A cross section of lawyers have kicked against the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to allow the governor of Kaduna State address lawyers during the NBA 2020 conference.



These lawyers are of the opinion that El-Rufai is not deserving of such magnitude of honour to be allowed to speak to people seen as the last hope of the common man following his inability to take responsibility and address the incessant killings in the Southern part of Kaduna.



Some of their tweets below;

Dear @NigBarAssoc,

I hope you take the outcry against your nomination of Gov Nasir Elrufai as one of the speakers in your upcoming conference serious and remove him from the list.

Don't give me reason to believe that the NBA has lost it essence.@OlumideAkpata pls do something. — GENOCIDE IN SOUTHERN KADUNA 🇳🇬 (@SKefason) August 18, 2020

I join all well meaning Nigerian Lawyers to call on the @NigBarAssoc and Mr. Paul Usoro to immediately withdrawal @elrufai from the list of speakers at the forthcoming NBA Conference. By his antecedents, @elrufai has no business in a gathering such as this. pic.twitter.com/qQgKCsTYf1 — Ani Nnamdi Chris (@AniNnamdiChris2) August 18, 2020

Why is the dictatorial bespectacled Pygmy called @elrufai addressing the NBA Conference @PaulUsoroandCo (hoping Paul Usoro sees this) @OlumideAkpata ? I am of the opinion that this is disrespectful to the profession and the rule of Law in general. — The Agenda King (@Oddy4real) August 17, 2020

In consonance to the reasonable decision of my learned brother, and just as I have boycotted the last @NigBarAssoc election, I shall be boycotting the NBA conference for this year?



Except of course the undemocratic @elrufai is estopped from speaking at the conference. https://t.co/hQKSS0I0xy — Lawyer Alagidi (@LawyerAlagidi) August 18, 2020

Paul Usoro's tenure may well be the worst NBA has ever had. He wants to exit the stage by having Hell-Rufai, who has a disdain for law and personal liberty, address a conference of law practitioners. I wonder how many more embarrassment Paul has for the NBA before stepping out — 唐卡卡辛, QBE (@dedonnse) August 18, 2020

All my SK people – @YarKafanchan, @GMabeiam, @elnathan_john, @SKefason, @Audu help retweet this. We cannot legitimise Elrufai's attitude by giving him the stage at the NBA Conference. He has no business advising/admonishing lawyers. https://t.co/LX2l2cFcYB — Lugard Tare-Otu (@Lugard_Tareotu) August 17, 2020

Is it proper for the Paul Usoro-led .@NigBarAssoc to allow those associated with disobedience of court orders to address her conference: VP Yemi Osibanjo, AGF Malami, Gov El-Rufai of Kaduna …?



The NBA should be a symbol of rule of law. — friarsomadina (@friarsomadina) August 18, 2020

Dear @NigBarAssoc, I just ran through the list of speakers in the forthcoming virtual conference and Gov. El-Rufai's name is on the list. I'll be withdrawing my attendance and cancelling my registration for the conference.



Thank you. — Itong Washington (@itongwashington) August 17, 2020

I am personally boycotting the NBA conference and would review my membership of the association,for this invitation. — Silas Waje Kozah (@WajeKozah) August 18, 2020



The conference which is scheduled to start August 26 through to 29 will be attended virtually by all registered members of the association.



The theme for the 2020 conference is “A United Nigeria The Myths and The Next Generation” and will have speakers like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Tanko Mohammed, former President Olusegun Obasanjo amongst other notable individuals in the country.