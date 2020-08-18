0 comments

Lawyers Kick Against El-Rufai’s Nomination To Speak At The NBA Conference 

by on August 18, 2020
 


A cross section of lawyers have kicked against the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to allow the governor of Kaduna State address lawyers during the NBA 2020 conference.


These lawyers are of the opinion that El-Rufai is not deserving of such magnitude of honour to be allowed to speak to people seen as the last hope of the common man following his inability to take responsibility and address the incessant killings in the Southern part of Kaduna.


Some of their tweets below;


The conference which is scheduled to start August 26 through to 29 will be attended virtually by all registered members of the association.

READ  TP Mazembe Wins CAF Confederations Cup Back To Back


The theme for the 2020 conference is “A United Nigeria The Myths and The Next Generation” and will have speakers like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,  Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Tanko Mohammed, former President Olusegun Obasanjo amongst other notable individuals in the country.

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 