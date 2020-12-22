Laycon Wins Best New Artist of The Year At AEAUSA 2020 Awards

By Onwuka Gerald

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemate and musician, Olamilekan Moshood popularly called Laycon has been awarded the best new artist of the year at the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) 2020 awards.

The winner of the BBNaija Lockdown reality show, was nominated for the best new artist category alongside Daddy Andre, John Blaq, Ojayy Wright, Masauti, Zuchu, Chetekela, YKee Benda, Mickael, and Olakira.

The Singer made the announcement via his official Twitter handle.

His Tweet:

“Congratulations Icons, this win is for all of us. I love you guys so so much.Let’s keep the energy upLet’s keep growingLet’s keep evolvingRed heart+Electric light bulbalways.”

https://twitter.com/itsLaycon/status/1340774714327887874?s=19