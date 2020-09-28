LayCONGRATULATION: Twitter Congratulates Laycon As He Emerges Winner Of BBNaija

Twitter users have congratulated Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Layco, following his emergence as winner of the Big Brother Naija season 5 Lockdown edition.

The hash tag “#LayCONGRATULATION” is currently trending on Twitter.

The TV reality show which started July 19, with 20 Housemates ended yesterday as the orgainisers crowned the winner during the live grand finale show.

Laycon was announced winner while Dorathy came second place in the show.

Below are congratulatory messages BREAKINGTIMES gathered:

@diamondraider2: “Small body no be sickness, na the “engine power” inside the body be the real deal. Now u know why Bugatti is faster/smarter than G-wagon n other SUV.”

🚶🏽🚶🏽🚶🏽peace 😌#LayCONGRATULATION — DIAMOND PRINCESS 💎💍 (@diamondraider2) September 28, 2020

@aminuyaro: “From Nobody, to Somebody. Somebody we go spray millions 💰sSomebody wey go save billions ¥£Somebody Great 💪🏾💡 Congratulations Laycon & Icons💡Dorathy this is not the End. A great future we pray for you 🙏”

Dorathy this is not the End. A great future we pray for you 🙏#BBNaijaFinale #LayCONGRATULATION pic.twitter.com/HR6bTDVpY6 — LANDLORD™️✨🤴🏽 (@aminuyaro_) September 27, 2020

@lekan_kingkong: “Just wow! Nothing short of God’s grace and you all ICONs, we did it. ❤️💡 congrats to you Omo Agbelesebioba @itsLaycon go into the world and win. God bless you all that supported him. 🙏🏿 you will all find favor in all you do.”

Just wow! Nothing short of God's grace and you all ICONs, we did it. ❤️💡 congrats to you Omo Agbelesebioba @itsLaycon go into the world and win. God bless you all that supported him. 🙏🏿 you will all find favor in all you do. #Bbnaija #bbnaijalockdown2020 #LayCONGRATULATION pic.twitter.com/w7EyrsIKNI — Lekan Olaleye {Agba Inaki} (@lekan_kingkong) September 27, 2020

@_Itsvibezy: “Slept icon woke up an icon, this is what we call an icon living!! Forever an icon!! Please kindly put respect on the icon army’s name nobody could have fought it better! Zero competition out here, there was never any for us! Lol 60% gang dears😂”

Slept icon woke up an icon, this is what we call an icon living!! Forever an icon!! Please kindly put respect on the icon army's name nobody could have fought it better! Zero competition out here, there was never any for us! Lol 60% gang dears😂 #iCONsForLaycon #LayCONGRATULATION pic.twitter.com/sMGRLX0JFG — Vibezy Of Lagos🇳🇬💡(Your fav Brotherman) (@_Itsvibezy) September 28, 2020

Laycon walks away with the grand price of N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch itandColgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi branded chiller and trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

The lockdown edition of the show had a total of 20 Housemates competing to win the grand prize.

15 of the housemates were evicted one after the other from the second week after the commencement of the show, leaving the top five to battle for the prize money on the grand finale.