LayconIsMe: Why Laycon May Win #BBNaijia2020

According to google search trends and also based on viewers’ perception so far, it has revealed that Quite a number of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemates; Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Ozo, and Erica, have generated the most search interest online among contestants in the ongoing 5th edition of Big Brother Naija lockdown season.

Of all the housemates this year, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘Laycon’, appearance has however, increased interest and also created a more huge fan base for celebrities to also show their support for the youngster.

Laycon is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos state. He is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos.

Laycon appears to have one of the biggest fan bases.

Since the start of this year’s competition, he has continued to trend on social media more than any other Housemate.

He is also the first housemate to get verified on Instagram days after the competition started off.

Below are reactions from fans, showing their support for Laycon:

Only two people stand a chance of winning so when the first choice isn't up for eviction, I go for the other. Massive shout-out to icons too, Laycon is doing well. One love ❤#LayconIsMe #bbnaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/fchBwWIqkF — ERICA #BBnaija (@h0llaOla) September 3, 2020

So I saw of lay lay had 559k followers I decided to make it a round figure 😊#layconisme #BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/X60Dl5JhuJ — osey (@osey_love) September 3, 2020

I want to take today to appreciate Laycon's handlers both on Twitter and Instagram. Their maturity is on another level, so professional. They don't post based on emotions, always spreading ❤️ and 💡 #LayconIsMe #Oflaylaylay #BBNaija — Laycon's icon 💡💡 (@doyinoflagos_) September 3, 2020

Guyz Laycon is loved, Facebook ICONs ain't taking things lightly at all…. to every finger that is supporting and Voting for Laycon, May the remaining months of this year yield blessings and success for you and your family 🙏🏾#OPPOxBBN#Bbnaija #LayconNeedsYou#LayconIsMe — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) September 2, 2020