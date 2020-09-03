LayconIsMe: Why Laycon May Win #BBNaijia2020

According to google search trends and also based on viewers’ perception so far, it has revealed that Quite a number of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemates; Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Ozo, and Erica, have generated the most search interest online among contestants in the ongoing 5th edition of Big Brother Naija lockdown season.
Of all the housemates this year, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘Laycon’, appearance has however, increased interest and also created a more huge fan base for celebrities to also show their support for the youngster.
Laycon is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos state. He is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos.
Laycon appears to have one of the biggest fan bases.
Since the start of this year’s competition, he has continued to trend on social media more than any other Housemate.
He is also the first housemate to get verified on Instagram days after the competition started off.
Below are reactions from fans, showing their support for Laycon: