Leaders not living up to expectations – Ortom

Nigerian leaders have failed in their duty to protect life and property in the country, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has admitted.

Ortom made the confession while playing host to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria who came to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The governor, who lamented the execution of the chairman of CAN in Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram on Monday, said no one was safe with the security situation in the country.

He said, “Let me console the Christian family in Nigeria, particularly in the Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, over the killing of the CAN chairman. It is indeed a great loss.

“Let me appeal to Christians all over the country for more prayers for the country because the security situation in Nigeria today calls for prayer.

“There are killings in every part of the country. From Lagos to Borno, in Enugu or Abuja, even Katsina State is not spared.

“No one is safe in this country anymore including the security officials. That is the reason I’m calling on Christians not to relent in prayer for peace to reign in the country.

“As a Nigerian, I’m not happy with the killings, no one can sleep with his two eyes closed. In fact, all the leaders including me have failed our people.

“That is why I have been saying that everyone in any capacity we find ourselves including the leaders, let us do things with the fear of God.”

He told his visitors that some gun-wielding Fulani herdsmen had arrived in the state.

Ortom added that some of them invaded his farm in Makurdi and attacked the guards.

The governor said, “Since the planned withdrawal of troops from the state, there has been an influx of herdsmen into the state with sophisticated arms.

“Just last week, some armed herdsmen attacked my farm here in Makurdi and shot at the livestock guard vehicle stationed there and ran away. If they can do this to my farm, you can imagine what the ordinary farmers are passing through.

“I just had a meeting with army chiefs and I told them that it is not ripe for the Federal Government to withdraw troops from this state now.”

Ortom said the anti-open grazing law was still in force, adding that over 400 herdsmen, who flouted the law, were arrested, with over 100 of them convicted.

The chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpe Leva, told the governor to focus on people-oriented projects.