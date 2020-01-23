0 comments

Leaders not living up to expectations – Ortom

by on January 23, 2020
 

Nigerian leaders have failed  in their duty to protect life and property in the country, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has admitted.

Ortom made the confession while playing host to the  state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria   who came to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The governor, who lamented the  execution  of  the chairman of CAN in Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram on Monday,  said no one was safe with  the  security situation in the country.

He said, “Let me console the Christian family in Nigeria, particularly in the Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, over  the killing of the CAN chairman.  It is indeed a great loss.

READ  BREAKING: Supreme Court reaffirms Ortom’s election as Benue gov

“Let me appeal to  Christians all over the country for more prayers for the country because the security situation in Nigeria today calls for prayer.

“There are killings in every part of the country. From Lagos to Borno, in Enugu or Abuja, even Katsina State is not spared.

“No one is safe in this country anymore including the security officials.  That is the reason I’m  calling on Christians not to relent in prayer for peace to reign in the country.

“As a Nigerian, I’m  not happy with  the killings, no one can sleep with his two eyes closed. In fact, all the leaders including me have failed our people.

READ  Ministers Do Nothing but Make Noise - Buhari

“That is why I have been saying that everyone in any capacity we find ourselves including the leaders, let us do things with the fear of God.”

He  told his visitors  that  some gun-wielding  Fulani herdsmen had arrived in the  state.

Ortom  added that some of them invaded his farm in Makurdi and attacked the  guards.

The governor said, “Since the planned withdrawal of troops from the state, there has been an  influx of herdsmen into the state with sophisticated arms.

“Just last week, some armed herdsmen attacked my farm here in Makurdi and shot at the livestock guard vehicle stationed there and ran away. If they can do this to my farm, you can imagine what the ordinary farmers are passing through.

READ  Farmers-Herders Clash | Ortom Orders Fulani Herdsmen Out Of Benue State

“I just had a meeting with army chiefs and I told them that it is not ripe for the  Federal Government to withdraw troops from this state now.”

Ortom  said the anti-open grazing law  was still  in force, adding that  over 400 herdsmen, who flouted the law,  were  arrested,  with over 100 of them convicted.

The  chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpe  Leva,  told  the governor  to  focus on people-oriented projects.

Nation, News

Ortom

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 