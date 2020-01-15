Leaked Photo: Hope Uzodinma Instruct Banks as ‘Executive Governor’ Before His Swearing In

The Supreme Court on Monday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo State.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

In the wake of this, an image of a letter addressing Senator Hope Uzodinma as “Executive Governor”, directing all financial institutions in Imo State to “post no debit”, has been leaked on social media.

An influencer, @GhenhisKhan tweeted:

“THE RETURN OF IBERIBERISM IN IMO STATE ..

@HopeUzodinma INSTRUCTING BANKS AS ‘EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR’, BEFORE BEING SWORN IN OR RECEIVING CERTIFICATE OF RETURN.”

Senator Hope Uzodinma is yet to be issued a Certificate of return. Neither has he been sworn in as Governor of Imo State.

This leaked image will most definitely raise more eyebrows, considering the masses’ perception of the latest Supreme Court judgement, which indeed is a perplexing paradox.