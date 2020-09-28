“Leave NGOs Aside, Account To Ondo People On How COVID-19 Intervention Fund Was Spent” – PDP Replies Akeredolu

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council For Ondo Governorship election believes that the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu in a bid to exonerate self from answering questions to whereabouts of COVID-19 funds submitted account of his administration’s spending to a Non-Governmental organization based in Abuja.

The disclosure was madew known in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP party condemned the move by Governor Akeredolu to use an NGO as shield against questions emanating from public of how his administration handled COVID-19 intervention fund accompanied by allegations that officials from his government siphoned the COVID-19 funds.

“It is totally manipulating on the Governor’s part to attempt confusing Ondo citizens of a bank account sent to an NGO, which has contained no proof that certain items were purchased and also delivered.

“Nigerians therefore should be aware that Governor Akeredolu’s administration simply cannot account for how the money meant for COVID-19 management was spent as he has failed to show in quantifiable terms, expenditures, approving details, quantity of products purchased and confirmation of delivery for goods paid for”, the party stated.

“The Governor’s actions is one channeled at confusing the citizens as it explains referral of Ondo people to an NGO in Abuja.

PDP campaign are hereby calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to with immediacy begin probe into how the COVID-19 funds were handled by Akeredolu’s government who has failed at all front to give concrete and well defined explanation to Nigerians and citizens of Ondo state.