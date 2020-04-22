Lebanese Govt Vows To Prosecute Lebanese Who Offered To Sell Nigerian Girl for $1,000

The Lebanese Government has promised to prosecute the Lebanese who put up a Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook for $1000.

The issue was brought to public knowledge after Mr Jerro uploaded the 30-year-old Nigerian woman’s passport online, requesting for buyers.

According to the Lebanese’s profile on Facebook, he studied at Arab Open University and lives in the capital, Beirut.

He wrote: “Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1000.”

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, tweeted on Wednesday that the Lebanese government has vowed to prosecute him for trafficking.

According to her, the Lebanese Govt today issued a statement describing the act as illegal and inhuman.

She tweeted:

“Update on Lebanese who put up a Nigerian girl for sale on FB. The Lebanese Govt today issued a statement describing the act as illegal, inhuman,with a promise to prosecute him for traficking. Our mission has demanded that the girl be returned in good health to the mission.”

