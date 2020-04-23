Lebanese Man Who Put Nigerian Girl Up For Sale on Facebook Has Been Arrested

The Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has just announced that the Lebanese Government have arrested the Man who put a Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook.

We recall earlier that NIDCOM responded urgently to the story of the lady being trafficked on facebook and urged the Lebanese Government to look into it. The Lebanese Government described the act as illegal and inhuman and therefore issued a manhunt and promised that Mr Wael Jerro will be persecuted for trafficking . See previous story below…

Dabiri-Erewa took to her twitter handle to announce as at 11:13am, 23rd of April that the Lebanese Man Mr Wael Jerro has just been arrested, she further appreciated the Nigeria mission in Lebanon for responding and taking immediate actions.

“Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese. The Lebanese Govt just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl.” Dabiri-Erewa tweeted

Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese.

The Lebanese Govt just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl.

1/2 https://t.co/BBkIscyGHr — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) April 23, 2020