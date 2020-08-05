Lebanon Explosions “Looks Like A Terrible Attack” — US President, Donald Trump Says

President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, yesterday said he was briefed by US generals that the powerful explosions which rocked Beirut appeared to have been caused by a “bomb of some kind.”

In a chat with journalists at the White House, Trump said:

“It looks like a terrible attack. It would seem like it, based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seemed to feel that it was. This was not some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event.

“It seems to be, according to them, they would know better than I would, but they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

The explosions which rocked the capital has not been described as an attack by Lebanese officials.

According to PM Hassan Diab, 2,750 tonnes of the agricultural fertilizer ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a Beirut portside warehouse had blown up, sparking “a disaster in every sense of the word.”

He said: “What happened today will not pass without accountability. “Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price.”