Lecturers who are not on IPPIS won’t get February salary – Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has stated that lecturers who have not enrolled for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS) will not get their February salary.

The Minister who disclosed this at the opening ceremony of a management retreat in Kano on Thursday March 5, said the objective of capturing lecturers on the IPPIS is to check corruption.

Zainab also revealed that in spite of the resistance from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), 55 per cent of its members have been captured on the platform.

She said;