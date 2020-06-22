0 comments

Lee Min Ho: South Korean Actor Turns 33, Nigerian Fans React

South Korean entertainment star, Lee Min Ho turned 33 today, the actor received lots of wishes from fans around the world including Nigeria.

Lee is also a singer and a model.

He was born June 22, 1987 and gained fame in the Korean TV drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009, a role which led to other major roles like City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of The Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Nigerian fans on social media joined with with wishes and support:

Lee Min Ho had his dreams of being a footballer cut short by a car crash. He was considered fully unfit for his mandatory South Korean Military Services due to his accidents and served as a public service worker after his 4 weeks of basic military training.

He is managed by the Korean Talent Management firm MYM Entertainment.

