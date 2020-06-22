Lee Min Ho: South Korean Actor Turns 33, Nigerian Fans React

South Korean entertainment star, Lee Min Ho turned 33 today, the actor received lots of wishes from fans around the world including Nigeria.

Lee is also a singer and a model.

He was born June 22, 1987 and gained fame in the Korean TV drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009, a role which led to other major roles like City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of The Blue Sea and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Nigerian fans on social media joined with with wishes and support:

It's his birthday!!!! Happy 34th birthday to Lee Min Ho 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/DrIeW1xvtC — FitMedic 🇳🇬 (@FEMMY466) June 22, 2020

Happy birthday Lee Min Ho oppa ☺️ for always putting a smile on our faces, we love you 😘 God bless you baby❤️❤️ stay blessed🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WzUkbEQQBg — TAIWO🌸✨💥❤️ (@_Teewo) June 22, 2020

Nigeria girls won’t stop surprising me 🤨 Most of you cannot even post your boyfriend on his birthday but you can post this fine handsome creamy man 👨 who no like better thing ☺️ Lee Min Ho is fine sha 😂 Happy Birthday jare pic.twitter.com/eLydF9qB4N — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 22, 2020

Lee Min Ho had his dreams of being a footballer cut short by a car crash. He was considered fully unfit for his mandatory South Korean Military Services due to his accidents and served as a public service worker after his 4 weeks of basic military training.

He is managed by the Korean Talent Management firm MYM Entertainment.