Legendary Fashion Designer, Pierre Cardin Dies At 98

By Onwuka Gerald

Italian-born fashion designer, Pierre Cardin, has passed away at the age of 98.

Announced the news of his death, the family said that the renowned designer died at the American hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-seine on Tuesday.

In a similar vein, the French Academy of Fine Arts also broke the news on its Twitter page.

They wrote, “It is with great sadness that the members of the Academy of Fine Arts announce the death of their fellow member Pierre Cardin”.

Also mourning the renowned fashion designer, the academy’s secretary-general, Cyril Barthalois, said, “Huge sadness. Equally great joy to have known him, these last 4 years, in this academy where his voice, listened to and respected by his colleagues, carried again and always. Good bye, sir.”

Cardin was born in Italy in 1922 but left for France at a tender age. He founded his fashion house in 1950 and introduced the ‘bubble dress’ in 1954.

He used his name as a brand which gained worldwide recognition as well as upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s, followed with designs of jewelry, wristwatches, perfumes, and pens.