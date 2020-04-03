Legendary Musician Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications

The Legendary jazz Musician Ellis Marsalis has died at the age of 85 from Corona virus complications

Marsalis was from New Orleans , a great pianist and educator. He was also known for the role he played in the 20th century resurgence in Jazz music.

The Musicians death was announced my the New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and at The Lincoln Centre where his son is Wynton is a manager and artistic Director.

“Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans Jazz. The love and the prayers of all of ou people, go out to his family and to those whose lives he touched” Mayor Cantrell tweeted

📸: Chris Granger/New Orleans Advocate pic.twitter.com/yQTMk62wIm — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 2, 2020

Ellis Marsalis was an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy & the wonder he showed the world. May we wrap his family in our love & our gratitude, & may we honor his memory by coming together in spirit— even as the outbreak keeps us apart, for a time. pic.twitter.com/evIBCJk7Z3 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 2, 2020