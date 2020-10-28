Lekki Shooting: Stop Cover Up Attempts – Amnesty International Tells FG

Right organization, Amnesty International (AI) on Wednesday said the Federal Government must end their attempts to cover up the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

It released a new timeline investigating the attack that occurred in Lagos, last week Tuesday.

The timeline collates photographs and video footage to confirm that Nigerian Army vehicles left Bonny Camp at 6:29 pm. The military base is approximately seven minutes drive from the toll gate.

The AI said footage tracks the vehicles to the scene and at approximately 6:45 pm, soldiers opened fire on peaceful EndSARS protesters, calling for an end to police brutality.

The killings sparked global outrage, as countries including the United States (US) calling for prosecution of culpable security personnel.

The AI on its Twitter handle wrote, “One week on, the Nigerian authorities still have many questions to answer.”

“The initial denials of the involvement of soldiers in the shooting was followed by the shameful denial of the loss of lives as a result of the military’s attack against the protests.”

“Many people are still missing since the day of the incident, and credible evidence shows that the military prevented ambulances from reaching the severely injured in the aftermath.”

The Organization told Nigerian authorities to bring to justice those behind the shooting and to protect those who are exercising their right to freedom of assembly.