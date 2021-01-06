LekkiMassacre: Forensic Audit Will Take 21 Days, Says Lagos Panel

By Onwuka Gerald

The Chairman of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of offences related to defunct SARS team, Justice Doris Okuwobi, on Wednesday, said the Lagos State Government has paid forensic experts to analyze the Lekki toll gate for 21 days.

“A huge amount of money was paid to the analysts, adding that the experts would search for evidence of live bullets at the toll gate where the alleged shooting was carried out and its surroundings, as well as evidence of bloodstain”, Okuwobi said.

She disclosed this after an application was filed by the operators of the toll gate seeking to regain control to the facility.

The Chairman stated that the experts would have started their analysis but were delayed as they couldn’t get access to the building where the items needed were kept.

Her words, “The forensic examination will solve lots of problem in the incident of October 20, 2020. The desire is that the panel will reveal the truth of what really happened. LCC’s application to have access to the toll gate must, therefore, await the results of the forensic examination.”

Meanwhile, one of the lawyers of the #EndSARS protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, had asked the court for the third time not to release the toll gate to its operators as they await the outcome of the forensic examination.

Justice Okuwobi had refuted LCC’s request to take possession of the facility and adjourned till January 29 for a report on the outcome of the forensic analysis.