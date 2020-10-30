LekkiMassacre: Lawyer Sues Sanwo-Olu, Others; Demands N50m For Victims

Yusuf Nurudeen, a lawyer, approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to demand N50 million compensation for each of the #EndSARS protesters killed in Nigeria by security operatives.

The case was brought against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lt . Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of the Army Staff, and nine others.

Nurudeen urged the court to declare the shootings of #EndSARS demonstrators at Lekki toll gate unlawful in the lawsuit before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

As a matter of fact, I know that death is not a punishment for breaking a curfew. And that the curfew announced had not been in place by the time the shooting started. It was supposed to begin on that day at 9:00 pm, October 20, 2020, he said.

“The lawyer is also seeking” an order to force the Defendants jointly and severally to pay N50,000,000 each as damages to the families of all Nigerian young people who lost their lives at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 and to pay the plaintiff the amount of N5,000,000 for the violation of his right to freedom of speech and the right to peaceful assembly.