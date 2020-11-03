LekkiMassacre: ‘Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn’t Capture Shooting’ – Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry was told by the Managing Director of Lekki Concession Firm, Abayomi Omamuwasan, that the company’s closed-circuit television camera did not capture the Nigerian Army’s shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters.

According to him, because of the vandalism of some machines and the fire outbreak at the toll gate, the CCTV camera stopped recording.

BREAKING TIMES learnt that a hard drive had previously been sent to the panel by Omamuwasan, claiming it contained the incident that occurred on October 20, 2020.

When testifying before the jury, he revealed that the CCTV stopped recording at around 8 pm and did not catch the shootings.

At Sandfill, Ikoyi Bridge and one at Chevron, the firm had three surveillance cameras.

The security camera did not document the shooting.

Omamuwasan told the panel that about 8 pm, it stopped recording,”

He added that the CCTV cameras were affected by the fire outbreak on the Ikoyi Bridge and immediately stopped filming.

He explained the reason for the power outage and insisted that the company complied with the curfew and requested workers to quit in accordance with the State Government Order.

He added that after the protester’s occupation of the toll gate, the company removed its workers from the toll gate.