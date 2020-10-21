LekkiMassacre: UK Ministers Identify With #EndSARS Protesters As They Raise Issue Of ‘Shocking Killings’ In @House Of Commons

Member of Parliament for Cardiff South and Penarth, Stephen Doughty MP raised alarm at the shocking killings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, at the House of Commons.

Also present at the house was the Minster for Asia at the Foreign Common Wealth and Development Office (FCDO), Mr Nigel Adams who lent out his voice to the unfolding incidents in Nigeria.

Doughty said he was surprised at reports he received concerning shooting of protesters in Nigeria.

According to him, Amnesty confirmed that there was credible use of force leading to deaths of many #EndSARSprotesters.

He said the incident was condemned by the former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

I raised the shocking killings of #EndSars protestors in #Lagos #Nigeria #Lekkitollgate this morning in @HouseofCommons with @FCDOGovUK Minister Nigel Adams.



I am horrified by the reports I am receiving.



UK Government must urgently raise at the highest levels with #Nigeria ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ACVL2wP0A7 — Stephen Doughty MP (@SDoughtyMP) October 21, 2020