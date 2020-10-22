LekkiMassacre: “Victims Will Get Justice” — VP @ProfOsinbajo Reacts To Shooting Of #EndSARS’ Protesters In Lagos

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday night finally reacted to the Lekki toll gate shooting during the #EndSARS protest.

In a chain of tweets via his official Twitter handle, @ProfOsinbajo, he wrote: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all.”

My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 21, 2020

We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. – YO — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 21, 2020

This is the first time someone from President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency will speak 24 hours after the killings that happened wen security forces opened fire at protesters.

Peaceful protesters had gathered despite a curfew imposed to end spiralling protests over police brutality and deep-rooted social grievances at Lekki toll gate before they were shot on Tuesday.

According to Amnesty International, at least 12 people were killed by the Nigerian army and police in two locations in Alausa and Lekki toll gate on Tuesday.