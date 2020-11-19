LekkiMassacre: ‘We Stand By Our Report’, CNN Replies FG

By Onwuka Gerald

The International Cable News Network (CNN) has stated that the report it carried out on the alleged shooting of #EndSARS demonstrators by soldiers at Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020, meticulously and properly researched.

CNN in response to comments made on Thursday by Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed stating that the news medium demonstrated incompetent journalism with their reports that relied on sourced videos from social media.

Recall that CNN, earlier on Wednesday, published an investigative report claiming that Nigerian troops fired live bullets directly at protesters at Lekki Toll, a report which Mohammed denied on Thursday.

At a press conference in Abuja, The Minister briefed newsmen on the issue.

His words, “I watch CNN reports like everyone else, and I must say that it is only reigniting disinformation that is being passed around, this is a poor journalistic representation from a renowned international news organization such as CNN.

“CNN are supposed to be sanctioned as the reportage is on it’s part serious”.

Responding however, CNN in another report titled, ‘Nigeria threatens CNN with sanctions but provides no evidence Lekki toll gate investigation is inaccurate’, stated that it stands firmly on its report on Lekki shootings.

“The report we carried out concerning the shootings was meticulously and carefully researched”, CNN replied.

According to the news platform, “Our report was solidified on testimonies from various witnesses, couples with photos and video that were obtained by CNN.

“They sketched images of how the Nigerian Army and Police shot repeatedly at the crowd, killing one person and injured others.

“The photos and video gotten from various eyewitnesses were verified by CNN using timestamps and other data elicited from the video files.

CNN said further that the Video footage displayed troops who appeared to be shooting at the direction of protesters.

Also, according to eyewitnesses, after the army withdrew, a second batch came and continued shooting at protesters later in the evening.

“CNN meanwhile tried severally to get comments from the Army and Police. Following that, A Lagos State police spokesman declined on commenting on the incident as an investigation was ongoing. Statement from the Lagos State government confirmed that there would be no comment, because a judicial tribunal was in motion”, they added.