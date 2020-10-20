LekkiTollGateMassacre: Army Won’t Let Us Through – Emergency Workers

Prior to shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Emergency workers that moved to treat injured patients were turned back by the Army.

An ambulance driver was seen telling someone that efforts to gain entrance inside proved futile as Military refused to allow them enter.

The picture of a Nigerian flag stained in blood at Lekki shooting has since gone viral on social media as Nigerians with medical experience gave online teachings on how to tend to the wounded.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier ordered 24-hour curfew in attempt to protect lives and properties in the State.