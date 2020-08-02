“Let Us All Unite To Eschew Corruption From The Country” – Archbishop Martin

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has recently compelled Nigerians to unite and stamp out corruption from the country before it becomes late to do so.

The Archbishop, while bemoaning the remitting and incessant killings especially in the Southern part of Kaduna State, stated that it is now mandatory that corruption gets eschewed from the country, which at the moment is threatening to conceal every norm and principle we once held sacred.

The Archbishop gave this disclosure in a press statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, responding to ongoing alleged funds misappropriation by top officials in NDDC, EFCC and NEDC, the Archbishop portrayed the incident and probe as embarrassing.

According to him, “the damage brought by corruption to the country is even more harmful and detrimental to the Nigerian citizens than the much feared COVID-19 pandemic.

“On occasional basis, we see on television, members of National Assembly and Ministers lament on how corruption is being perpetrated in their arms of government, and yet the Country’s funds are syphon by people running the commissions”, he said.

“It is notably humiliating listening to trade of words about corrupt activities between the Ministers and members of National Assembly, which was all crowned with the dramatic fainting of the Acting Managing Director NDDC, Prof. Pondei”, he explained.

Continuing, he said that the charade was simply an evidence to Nigerians that corruption still is abreast and looms in the country. “Welfarism of Nigerians was not even in their agenda.

“Where leaders in other country are battling to come up with a cure for the COVID-19 pandemic, ours are fighting over alleged syphon of billions of Naira”, he stated

The Catholic Prelate admonished authorities in power to imbibe discipline, honesty and stop with their fraudulent acts, at the same time, he urged the people to confront the government as against unfavourable policies and decisions that negatively affects them.

The Archbishop decries the killings in Southern part of Kaduna, and called on the government to intercede on behalf of Nigerians there.