Letlow Becomes First US Congress Member To Die From Coronavirus

By Onwuka Gerald

A representative-elect from Louisiana, Luke Letlow has on Tuesday died of COVID-19. With that, he becomes the first member of the US Congress to give in to the virus.

The deceased, Luke Letlow, a republican had been elected to Louisiana’s 5th district and was due to be sworn in on Sunday.

The news of his passing was announced on Twitter by Louisiana governor, John Bel Edwards.

His words; “It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19. #lagov”

Edwards said he had directed that flags be flown at half-staff on the day of Letlow’s funeral.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children.