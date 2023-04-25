Life Lessons: Live and Learn By Alanis Morisette

Alanis Morisette, the most popular and favorite musical artist, said, you live, learn. It is a simple but essential phrase because it is a mindset. Life is so unpredictable, unfair, and unexpected. It depends on the person and how the person deals with these things. Everyone must encounter these challenges as proof of failures or shortcomings. So always find the best way to learn and grow.

There is no person whose life is perfect; the longer your life, the more lessons you will learn. Well, the musical artists share his life lessons that came from loss, love, and wisdom. They all were born with messy, tragic, delightful, confusing, and illuminating experiences in life.

Life Lessons By Alanis Morisette

1. What you seek, You find

If you are looking for the negative, you find negative things. Please focus on the positivity of your life and watch them as multiple opportunities.

2. Forgive People and Understand Not Everyone is Like You

The second lesson of his life is to forgive people and yourself. We screw up and hurt the people. Life is too short, so don’t hold grudges and forgive everyone. He shares that not everyone is like you, and that’s ok. Some so many people love you, and many are against you. This can frustrate you, but remember it is unnecessary if you like peaches; other people also like peaches. Never try to change people. As great Maya Angelou said, when people show you who they are, believe them first.

3. Trust Your Gut

Trust Your Gut means trust in your sixth sense. Never ignore it. When someone feels wrong about something, they must analyze the things.

4. Must Do exercise or Yoga

Always do a walk, Yoga, or dance to keep yourself healthy. It will improve your physical and mental health.

5. Define Your Comfort Zone

Never confuse between your comfort zone and what you are capable of doing. You say I will do this and that, but you do not leave your comfort zone if you don’t try.

6. Never Give Up

Another lesson of life is never to be afraid to start over again. If you try something and fail, never quit, but learn the class to try it over again.

7. Do Communication and Solve Your Problems

Rater to hold on to the issues and solve them. Communication is the solution to finding out the answers to problems.

8. Eat a Healthy Diet and Drink Plenty of Water

So many studies show that you grow healthy if you eat a healthy diet. Your blood pressure maintains, and the rate of heart disease reduces.

9. Quit Comparing and Start Living

Some of your friends may be richer, smarter, and prettier than you. So never get jealous and start living your own life.

10. Get 8 hours of Sleep

You must get eight hours of sleep if you do your work correctly. It improves your healthy and daily functionality.

11. Cultivate Your Friend Group

Always curious about your friends. Make friends who are generous, kind, and good for your physical and mental health. If you find a terrible friend, quit it and move into your life.

12. Neve Feel Afraid to Say No

Sometimes, you feel afraid to say No but never do this. Prioritize your things and do these. If someone disturbs your items, tell them no.

13. Always Surround Yourself with Like-Minded People

Find like-minded people. Spend time with them and find new opportunities in your life.

14. Make Your Style

Always dress up in what suits you. When you find your style, you make inspiration for others.

15. Be Kind To Everyone

Be kind to other people. As you go to a grocery store, meet them with a smile and say please and thank you in your conversation; that gives a nice gesture to others.

16. Pampered Yourself

It is very necessary to give time to yourself. Not only time, give flowers or gifts to yourself sometimes. It allows you to relax and unwind, and the person feels so good.

17. Never Let Anyone Else Write Your Story

Remain the author of your life, and never let anyone write your life story. It means don’t allow others to define your life according to their decisions and opinions.

18. Apply Signature Scent Everyday

Worn the perfume every day by which you feel elegant. You always feel good when you apply scents every day.

19. Keep A Journal

Keep your journal updated. Make a list and do the things which make you happy and healthy.

20. Tell the people you love them, and they love you.

Always bring happiness to others’ faces. If you love other people, tell them so that you can make life beautiful with them.

Bottom Line

Well, in a nutshell, these are some life lessons from the life of musical artist Alanis Morisette. You can live and learn these lessons to make your life better and happier.