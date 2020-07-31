“Like Others, You are Also Vulnerable To #COVID19” – WHO Warns Young People

The World Health Organization has recently issued disciplinary caution to young individuals, by saying that the number of most cases recorded in various countries are well driven by the young, and at such, should not let their guard down.
WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the confirmation on Thursday, by saying that young people are not invincible, and they should not believe themselves to be.
“The pandemic has inflicted chaos amongst countries of the World. So far, the virus has killed about 670,000 and infected more than 17 million persons worldwide. Although it has mostly affected the old, with people having previous existing issue in their health, added further that the young are also vulnerable to the disease”, he explained.
Young people are also at risk, they can get infected with the virus, they can die from it and can equally transmit to others”, he noted.
He stressed that one of the challenges faced by them and other health ministries, was convincing the young about the treat posed by the virus, while adding that even some countries having increased cases of the virus, are constituted by the negligence shown by the young to it.
“The young should note that they are suppose to adopt the same precautionary methods adopted by others in protecting themselves from the virus”, he said.
Meanwhile WHO’s Technical lead for COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove stated that it is quite regretful that night clubs among all other places are key places where the virus is transmitted.
“We are calling on all young and old people to access risk by using their own discretion, behaviours that risks transmission of the virus should be avoided by them”, he advised.
In related development, the agency’s Emergency Director, Michael Ryan disclosed that little is known about the continuous effect of subtle COVID-19 infections. Added “that even little of it can affect every organ in the body”.