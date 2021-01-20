Like Trump, Buhari Will Be Remembered For Failures, Says Fayose

By Seun Adeuyi

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians would remember President Muhammadu Buhari like Americans will recall the distasteful administration of Donald Trump, the outgoing President of the United States (US).

Fayose, who made the remark in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, on Tuesday, described Buhari as a “low budget Trump.”

Trump’s tenure would expire today as the US President-Elect, Joe Biden, would be inaugurated.

The former Ekiti governor said Nigerians can’t wait to see the end of Buhari’s regime just as Americans look forward to Trump’s exit.

He tweeted, “As Americans look forward to the exit of Trump, Nigerians too cannot wait to see the exit of Buhari. The two can’t be forgotten in a jiffy. Buhari will be remembered like Trump because he is the low budget Trump when damages done to their countries are compared.”

As Americans look forward to the exit of Trump, Nigerians too cannot wait to see the exit of Buhari. The two can't be forgotten in a jiffy.Buhari will be remembered like Trump because it is obvious that he is the low budget Trump when damages done to their countries are compared. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 19, 2021

“Everything that matters has been destroyed under the watch of Buhari. All the values that we share as a country – economy, security, human rights, the rule of law, credible elections and unity of the country have been destroyed.”

Everything that matters has been destroyed under the watch of Buhari. All the values that we share as a country – economy, security, human rights, rule of law, credible elections and unity of the country have been destroyed. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 19, 2021