Lionel Messi Donates €1m To Help Fight Against #COVID19 In Barcelona, Argentina

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi has donated €1 million in the fight against the coronavirus, according to ESPN FC on twitter, @ESPNFC.

ESPN added: “Messi’s donation will be split between two medical centres: Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another in his native Rosario, Argentina.”

Messi's donation will be split between two medical centres: Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another in his native Rosario, Argentina. pic.twitter.com/4hkMy0gz2K — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2020

COVID19 fatality rate doubled over the past two months up from 2.1% as of January 20 to to 4.4% as of March 23, according to data from the World Health Organization.

The rate varies drastically from country to country and by age group, and is constantly evolving as more cases are confirmed and testing efforts ramp up.