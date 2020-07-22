Liverpool Puts Five Past Chelsea To Commence Trophy Party

Chelsea FC were denied the opportunity of sealing champions league qualification after they were beaten 5-3 by league champions, Liverpool.

Strikes from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnorld, Georginio Wijnaldum, combined with trophy to be presented later to them, made it a night to remember for Klop’s men.

Olivier Giroud’s goal before end of the first period, brought hope to the blues, not before Roberto Firmino scored his first league goal at Anfield this season to make it 4-1 in favour of the champions.

Christian Pulisic transformed Chelsea after he teed up Tamy Abraham for Chelsea’s second to reduce deficit to a single goal, not before Oxlade Chamberlain sealed the tie six minutes from time by scoring another.

This win means that Liverpool completed the season unbeaten, and finally get their hands on the much elusive premier league trophy.