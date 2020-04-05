Living Faith Church Donates Ambulance, Medical Equipment, Protective Gear To Support #COVID19 Response In Nigeria
Living Faith Church has donated an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear to support the coronavirus pandemic response in Nigeria.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet via its Twitter handle, yesterday.
The NCDC tweeted:
“This week, NCDC received an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear from Living Faith Church to support #COVID19Nigeria response.
“We are grateful for the collective efforts of the government & community institutions to #PreventCOVID19Spread”
The NCDC has so far confirmed 224 cases in Nigeria. See break down below: