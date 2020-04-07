Local Transmission Of #COVID19 Is Increasing In Lagos— Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi

The Lagos state Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi has raised an alarm of local transmission of Coronavirus increasing in the state.

Abayomi, disclosed this at a press conference on Monday April 6, said 82 percent of the total COVID-19 cases were imported into the country as at week 4. However in the following week, it was gathered that 45 percent of new Coronavirus patients had no travel history – an indication that local transmission was on the rise.

He said:

“At the end of week 4, 82% of the patients imported the disease from abroad while 18% had no travel history.

“By the end of week 5, 45% of the patients have no travel history. This shows that the importation is decreasing and local transmission is increasing.”

Abayomi also revealed that Lagos has 120 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, out of which 29 have been discharged.

He added:

“There have been 120 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Lagos. 87 of the cases are still active, 29 have been discharged, 2 have been evacuated and we have had 2 fatalities.

“The death that occurred at LUTH, all concerned have been put under isolation and will be observed for 14 days.”

Abayomi further stated that 93 percent of the cases are Nigerians while seven percent are foreign nationals.