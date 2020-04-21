Lockdown: Abuja Mobile Court Sentences 66 Persons To Community Service

A mobile court sitting at Life Camp, established by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to try residents, who violate the stay-at-home order occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, yesterday, sentenced 66 violators to community services.

The community services involve cleaning the streets of Life Camp; in addition to paying a fine of N1,000 each as well as attending compulsory lectures on the #COVID19 Pandemic.

This information was shared via the official Twitter handle of the FCTA. See tweet and photos below:

As of April 20, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease had been confirmed in around 210 countries.

The virus had infected 2,407,537 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had totaled 165,082 The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Italy, and Spain.

In the FCT, it has affected 89 persons, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).