Lockdown: Ban On Social, Religious Gatherings To Continue Until Further Notice — Buhari

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday said, the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT will be relaxed from May 4 but the ban on religious and social gatherings will continue until further notice.

The president in his address to the nation, said the decision to relax was “in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum.”

The lockdown, he said would be relaxed gradually and in phases from May 4.

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors,” he added.

The new directive means that the lockdown in the two states and the FCT has been extended for one week with new nationwide measures to be introduced.

“The restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place,” he said while announcing new measures that would be adopted when the lockdown is relaxed from May 4