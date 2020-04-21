Lockdown: Buhari’s Personal Photographer Distributes Palliatives To “700” Households In Abuja [PHOTOS]

In a bid to cushion the negative effect of coronavirus lockdown on citizens, the Personal Photographer to Nigerian Ruler and Official Photographer to the State House, Bayo Omoboriowo, on Monday, contributed his quarter by distributing basic food palliatives to 700 households in select communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Omoboriowo confirmed this in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @BayoOmoboriowo.

“As the realities of #Covid-19 bites harder for many households, I feel glad that joined by Family and Friends, we where able to lend an helping hand in select communities in the FCT.

“Our goal was to share basic food palliatives to 700 households.

“Thanks to @ofadaboy whose support got us collaborations with @nestle @maltaguiness and @peakmilk we did this and much more, while ensuring social distancing. We pray that this pandemic passes over the world and everything returns to normalcy.”

As at the time of filing this report, The FCT has recorded 89 cases of the coronavirus, according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).