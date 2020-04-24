LOCKDOWN| FCT Minister Extends Market Business Hours And Establishment Of Neighbourhood Selling Points

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello has approved the extension of market business hours on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s from 10am- 2pm to 8am- 3pm .

The minister gave directives that FCT markets should be decongested through the establishment of neighbourhood selling points in various districts across the FCT.

In a press statement released and signed by MD/CEO Abuja Markets Management Limited, Abubakar Usman Faruk, The FCT minister on Thursday gave this directives in a review meeting with the Abuja market management limited and The Abuja Area Council, urging to ensure full implementation of Covid19 pandemic protocols in regards to all markets across FCT.

” The Hon. Minister Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello has approved the extension of business hours for Markets in the FCT to now run from 8am to 3 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This directive which takes effect from the next market day Saturday April 25, 2020 is against the earlier approved time of 10am to 2pm.

“The Minister also directed the decongestion of the existing markets through the establishment of Neighbourhood Selling Points in the various districts within the Federal Capital City by Abuja Markets Management Limited(AMML). While urging FCT residents to support the intent of the lockdown by patronizing markets in their neighbourhoods , the Minister ordered the Law enforcement Agencies to clamp down on residents who hide under the window of market days to flout Government directives.

” The Minister who gave these directives Thursday during a review meeting on the Administration’s COVID 19 pandemic response strategy also urged Abuja Markets Management Limited to liaise with the FCT Area Councils to ensure full implementation of all COVID 19 Pandemic protocols with regards to the markets across all the nooks and crannies of the FCT.

“The concept of Neighbourhood Selling Points is aimed at taking pressure off the existing markets in the FCT through the provision of an initial 40 units -adopting either public schools or green areas where they exist- across the various districts in the FCC .

“This will further enhance the attainment of social distancing among residents which is a key requirement for eventual winning of the battle against the dreaded virus. In order to ensure quick set up of the Neighbourhood Selling Points therefore, the Minister further directed relevant FCTA Secretariats, Departments and Agencies to support AMML to actualize this mandate. Even ahead of the take-off of the Neighbourhood Selling Points, the Hon. Minister insisted that all users of markets in the FCT must use face mask and also observe social distancing.

“To this end, he mandated Abuja Markets Management Limited to ensure that existing selling points for food items within the markets are decentralized immediately to achieve social distancing, even as he encouraged AMML to continue to sensitize the markets users on other hand and respiratory hygiene.

ABUBAKAR USMAN FARUK (MD/CEO ABUJA MARKETS MGT LTD)

APRIL 24 2020