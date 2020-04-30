Lockdown: Gov Makinde Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Entry Into Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has intensified the fight against illegal entry into the state, following the shut down of the state’s borders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oyo State Government had revealed that it may likely impose travel restrictions at the State’s entry points, as part of measures for containing the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.



The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Dr. Akin Fagbemi stated this last week Wednesday while speaking on COVID-19 at the situation Room on a popular radio station in Ibadan.

The Executive Chairman said, the State Government would only allow essential travels into the State, which would be subjected to thorough health checks.

Makinde in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, on Thursday said:

“Today, we visited some border towns in Oyo State to assess compliance with restricted entry into the state. The issues with compliance are more prominent on the major express roads; Lagos-Ibadan and Ibadan-Ife. Compliance at the smaller entry points into the state is better.

“We will continue to work with the security agencies to address the gaps we observed. We will also improve on the working conditions for the security agents manning the posts to enable them carry out their duties more effectively.

“We also believe that the implementation of lockdowns in interstate motor parks, as agreed by state governors, will result in less interstate travel.”

Today, we visited some border towns in Oyo State to assess compliance with restricted entry into the state. The issues with compliance are more prominent on the major express roads; Lagos-Ibadan and Ibadan-Ife. Compliance at the smaller entry points into the state is better. pic.twitter.com/2uG9ikwkkw — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 30, 2020

We also believe that the implementation of lockdowns in interstate motor parks, as agreed by state governors, will result in less interstate travel. pic.twitter.com/kjL12Ja5Ad — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 30, 2020

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Oyo state has recorded 21 cases of the virus.