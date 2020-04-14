Lockdown: Gov Sanwo-Olu Says His Biggest Focus ‘Now’ Is Security, Welfare Of Lagosians

The Lagos State Government is focused on the security and welfare of residents in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated this in a series of tweets on Tuesday, a day after Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, announced the extension of the lockdown order in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by another two weeks.

Reacting to the. extension, Sanwo-Olu noted that the extension was a tough decision but necessary to avoid the catastrophic effects of coronavirus as seen in other countries, “my biggest focus now is security and welfare”

While confirming the reports of pockets of insecurity across different areas of the state, he noted that intelligence has shown a combination of exploitation by criminal elements taking advantage of the situation.

On welfare, the Governor revealed that the second half of the first phase of the distribution of food and relief materials targeted at the vulnerable was on course.

As a state, we understand that this lockdown will stretch us because of some structural problems we are contending with, however I want to thank Lagosians for rising up with empathy and strength. We have to do more and the government will do more, let's beat #COVID19 together. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 14, 2020