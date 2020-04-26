Lockdown: Kaduna Extends Qurantine Orders For Another 30 Days— To Prosecute Violators

Governor Nasir El-rufai has extended the quarantine orders in the state for another 30 days, effective from 26th April 2020.

The decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

According to the standing committee, the reason for the extension is to protect residents, as a result of the Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and with strong evidence of interstate travel being a major means of spreading the virus.

Governor El-rufai reviewed the Quarantine Orders to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements.

Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of Covid-19 infections becomes clearer.

All persons that venture out of their homes for whatever reason have been mandated to wear facemasks and observe social distancing everywhere they go, in markets and in authorised vehicles.

Schools, places of worship, event centres, sports grounds, bars, restaurants, markets, shops, public parks and all other places where large crowds could gather will remain closed until further notice.

The Kaduna State Government has clearly stated that no visitor is welcome to enter the state while the Covid-19 pandemic is raging. Entry into or passage through Kaduna State is prohibited whilst the Quarantine Orders remain in force.

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has extended the quarantine orders in the state for another 30 days, effective from 26th April 2020. The decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by @DrHadiza Balarabe pic.twitter.com/JrHxDXFd4U — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 26, 2020

Malam Nasir @elrufai has endorsed this evaluation. Quarantine Orders have been reviewed to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements.Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of Covid-19 infections becomes clearer. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 26, 2020

… And it appeals to everyone that can afford it to get their tailors to make them cloth facemasks which they can wash after every use. The government also encourages tailors to produce facemasks for sale to those that are neither poor nor vulnerable. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 26, 2020

As stated in the Quarantine Orders of 26th March 2020, schools, places of worship, event centres, sports grounds, bars, restaurants, markets, shops, public parks and all other places where large crowds could gather are to remain closed until further notice. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 26, 2020

Businesses in the food and pharmaceutical value-chain are exempted; and shall enjoy the protections accorded to other essential services — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 26, 2020

Persons seeking to come into the state will be denied entry. Such persons will be given the option of returning to their take-off points or entering isolation for 14 days in locations and conditions that are so austere that nobody can mistake them for holiday resorts. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 26, 2020

Mobile courts have been empowered by the Quarantine Orders to try violators and impose the prescribed penalties, including fines, imprisonment and forfeiture of vehicles, upon conviction. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) April 26, 2020

Kaduna has recorded 15 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).