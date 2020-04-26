Lockdown: Kaduna Extends Qurantine Orders For Another 30 Days— To Prosecute Violators

Governor Nasir El-rufai has extended the quarantine orders in the state for another 30 days, effective from 26th April 2020.
The decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.
According to the standing committee, the reason for the extension is to protect residents, as a result of the Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and with strong evidence of interstate travel being a major means of spreading the virus.
Governor El-rufai reviewed the Quarantine Orders to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements.
Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of Covid-19 infections becomes clearer.
All persons that venture out of their homes for whatever reason have been mandated to wear facemasks and observe social distancing everywhere they go, in markets and in authorised vehicles.
Schools, places of worship, event centres, sports grounds, bars, restaurants, markets, shops, public parks and all other places where large crowds could gather will remain closed until further notice.
The Kaduna State Government has clearly stated that no visitor is welcome to enter the state while the Covid-19 pandemic is raging. Entry into or passage through Kaduna State is prohibited whilst the Quarantine Orders remain in force.
Kaduna has recorded 15 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).