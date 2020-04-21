LOCKDOWN| Lagos State Police Assures Residents of Increased Patrol Amid Incessant Attacks

The Lagos state police Command has assured Lagos residents of increased patrol in certain areas to ensure their safety against incessant attacks.

The Lagos state Police Command took to their twitter account to mention some areas which they will be thoroughly patrolling both day and night. These area include: Oworo, Ifako waterside, Mushin, Oshodi and Bariga.

“Police officers are thoroughly patrolling areas like Oworo, Ifako Waterside, Mushin, Oshodi, Bariga etc to ensure the fear of any form of attacks from unknown people are allayed. This exercise will be carried out all thru the day and night to restore the confidence of the people.”. @rrslagos767 tweeted

See photos below

