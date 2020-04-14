Lockdown: #payusviaBVN Trends As Nigerians Demand To Be Paid Through Their BVNs

The hash tag #payusviaBVN is currently occupying the top spot on the most trending on Twitter, following the 14-day extension of the COVID19 pandemic lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States, including the FCT by Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari, BreakingTimes reports.

The Bank Verification Number commonly called BVN is a biometric identification system implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria to curb or reduce illegal banking transactions in Nigeria. It is a modern security measure in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 1958 to reduce fraud in the banking system.

Nigerians cited Namibia and Canada as instances where the governments have started transferring money directly into citizens bank accounts and every other means employable.

They noted that a good amount of donations were made by wealthy individuals and corporate organizations, adding “we can’t go another 14 days in emptiness.” See reactions Below:

Nigerian Female Actor, Toyin Abraham said:

“I can’t even sleep🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I Keep calling and checking on everyone,robbery everywhere 😡😡😡“

@maryann_Zara wrote:

“I keep receiving messages from ncdc on how to prevent the virus, if you can send millions of Nigeria that text morning afternoon and night, you can also pay us via bvn, stop wasting money on sms, take care of your citizens, hunger is deadlier than corona #payusviabvn“

@ibisogeorge wrote:

“Please tell somebody to tell another person to make this #payusviaBVN trend the same way Tacha this and Tacha that trends if una no want this money me I need am badly.“

@Joshua_Uneku said:

“I think we can make #payusviaBVN trend. Don’t think because you still have half bag of rice, 2 paint rubber of beans, palm oil and 8 maggis, you’ve made it in this lockdown. Join us on this hashtag. Money sent through BVN is safer than queuing up in masse to collect cash!”

@Yemihazan wrote:

“Namibia government has started transferring money to it’s citizens bank accounts & every other means employable..

“We have the money, resources and a good amount of donations.. we can’t go another 14 days in emptiness!”

@Yemihazan added:

“The movement #payusviaBVN is going strong, we can make this number 1 trending.. This govt is too insensitive and it won’t be at the expense of our welfare.“

@TzOlawale wrote:

“Canadian government is giving it’s citizens 1millon covid-18 relieve money. Sinzu money better tell them to #PayUsViaBVN“

