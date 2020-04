Police in Lagos State, on Friday, demonstrated the popular saying, “Police is your friend,” when they helped carry a man in Ikoyi area of the state, and his wife who was in labour, to the hospital in their vehicle for delivery.

According to a series of tweets on the Lagos State Police Command official Twitter handle, the man, who did not own a car of his own, and could not get any commercial vehicle due to the lockdown, had gone out and saw policemen on patrol.

Both man and wife were immediately taken to the hospital in Obalende. The officers went back to the couples residence an hour ago and found both mother and child doing well. It’s a girl 💃🏽🕺🏾👮🏽‍♀️🚨 pic.twitter.com/qDSAhWlASo — Lagos State Police Command II (@rrslagos767) April 19, 2020