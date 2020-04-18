lockdown: Ruggedman Shares Video of Police Flogging a Woman for Sitting Outside Her House in Osun State

Veteran Musician and Advocate against police brutality and human rights abuse Rugged Man took to his Twitter handle to share a video of a woman in Osun state being flogged by police officers.

The lady was said to be sitting in front If her house ,when the police officer named sergeant Iku Esan approached her to ask why she was sitting in front of her house. It was said that the lady replied by asking if it was a crime to be seated outside her house and suddenly the police officer began flogging her. RuggedMan tweeted

“Dear @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU @AcpIshaku FROM @KingMikasaa Here’s a video of a Police officer Sergent Iku Esan & his colleagues flogging a woman for sitting outside her house in iwo, Osun state #StayHome @segalink #Covid_19 #gbasgbos #Buhari #kemitalks”

The Woman sat in front of her house with some older women and a Police officer (Sergent Iku Esan), asked what she’s was doing in front of the house and the woman replied "is there anything bad in staying in front of my house" pic.twitter.com/xlk15PTlwD — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) April 18, 2020

The Victim in question Tola Azeez further tweeted on her account that she was on her way to buy drugs and some relief materials for her people

@fabhally tweeted

“This is me been beaten by the police today on my way to get drugs and some relief materials for my people.”