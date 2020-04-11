OgunUnrest: Panic In Ogun As Residents Report Multiple Robberies Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

Following the lockdown in Ogun state that has given rise to several cases of robberies in Owode, Ajibode, Ota, and other areas, residents are living in panic, BreakingTimes reports.

The residents took to Twitter to cry out on a series of terrorizing activities that have now become the norm since the lockdown was imposed.

A user, @Danny_Walterr, posted that “the people of Ogun State cannot even Maintain Social Distance or “Stay at home” as they’ve come out to defend themselves otherwise they get robbed in their houses.

“Ogun state is currently battling two Viruses: Corona and Armed Robbery”

Another user, @adehshewaa expressed concern for her cousin who she said called to inform her that the street adjacent to theirs was robbed overnight along sango road. “What are the government and police doing about this. @PoliceNG and government should do something. People aren’t safe” she added.

To offer safety from the thieves, youths in the communities are protecting their loved ones and their properties by becoming vigilantes. This are doing by taking “Law into their Hands and are now carrying out Jungle Justice since the Police has refused to Act…#OgunUnrest,” @Danny_Walterr added.

The residents of Ogun State have taken Law into their Hands and are now carrying out Jungle Justice since the Police has refused to Act…#OgunUnrest pic.twitter.com/s67ssKwmNw — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) April 11, 2020

See more posts from residents as they report the robbery attacks in the state.

All of the influencers on TwitterNg it's only @Danny_Walterr that has been active truing to tweet about this #OgunUnrest people have been glamouring for help and just because this isn't about money or clout most of them find it hard to tweet about this when people need them — Azeez Bimbo (@bhimboh) April 11, 2020

Please there is an ongoing robbery in broad daylight at Ijoko, Sango-ota !! Please help retweet this , these men are alotttt.

Help us!!!!!

Tag and RT 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#OgunUnrest — BAKEDBYKANYEEN (@Kanyeen_) April 11, 2020

Haven’t slept in like 5 Days straight …..rather die protecting my family than to be killed in my sleep. #OgunUnrest pic.twitter.com/5z4uo7QkD9 — Tola🦋 (@iamMotola) April 11, 2020

#OgunUnrest

This is what I got from my girlfriend this morning, and her number isn't reachable now. 😥😥 pic.twitter.com/UDTpzSIEpN — Flaze BDM (@iam_mrflaze) April 11, 2020

