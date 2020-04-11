OgunUnrest: Panic In Ogun As Residents Report Multiple Robberies Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

Following the lockdown in Ogun state that has given rise to several cases of robberies in Owode, Ajibode, Ota, and other areas, residents are living in panic, BreakingTimes reports.
The residents took to Twitter to cry out on a series of terrorizing activities that have now become the norm since the lockdown was imposed.
A user, @Danny_Walterr, posted that “the people of Ogun State cannot even Maintain Social Distance or “Stay at home” as they’ve come out to defend themselves otherwise they get robbed in their houses.
“Ogun state is currently battling two Viruses: Corona and Armed Robbery”
Another user, @adehshewaa expressed concern for her cousin who she said called to inform her that the street adjacent to theirs was robbed overnight along sango road. “What are the government and police doing about this. @PoliceNG and government should do something. People aren’t safe” she added.
To offer safety from the thieves, youths in the communities are protecting their loved ones and their properties by becoming vigilantes. This are doing by taking “Law into their Hands and are now carrying out Jungle Justice since the Police has refused to Act…#OgunUnrest,” @Danny_Walterr added.
