Lockdown Violation: Imam Arrested In Kano

The Kano State Government has arrested the Imam of Gwammaja Mosque.

He was said to have violated the COVID19 Lockdown order implemented in the state yesterday, by conducting Jummah prayers.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicly to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Yakasai, confirmed the Imam’s arrest in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @dawisu, on Saturday.

He tweeted:

“The Imam of Gwammaja Mosque that performed Friday Prayers tday in Kano despite the lockdown order has been arrested. The lockdown was with the full blessings of all the Imams in the State from the different islamic sects. The only way to enforce social distancing is lockdown.“

As at 10:10pm, on Friday, 17th April, 2020, they were 27 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)