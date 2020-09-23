Lockdown2 Trends As Panic-Buyers Strip UK Supermarket Shelves Of Toilet Roll Amid 2nd Lockdown Fears

Panic-buyers in the United Kingdom (UK) have returned to supermarkets to stockpile toilet roll amid fears of a second lockdown.

The #tag “Lockdown2” is currently trending on Twitter, as UK shop shelves were stripped of bleach, toilet paper and other hygiene products in scenes reminiscent of March, when the first shutdown was announced.

But, firms such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Aldi said they have “good availability”, adding that they are yet to experience any shortages.

It comes after UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced new restrictions yesterday, including a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

According to the PM, from this Thursday onwards, all pubs and restaurants in England must close at 10pm.

Kebab shops and other late-night takeaways are allowed only to make deliveries rather than take walk-in customers.